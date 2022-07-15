Sarah Khan celebrates birthday in style
Lollywood Sarah Khan is celebrating her birthday today and the beautiful star has been rained with love, best wishes and celebrations by family and friends.
The Laapata star took to her Instagram account to share some beautiful pictures from her intimate birthday bashed and thanked her family members for the delightful wishes and love.
"Thank you @falakshabir1 for being mine, You have spoiled me with your love(and presents ????) Thank you Osman bhai and Aisha for the lovely present ✨???? I absolutely loveee ittt!
Hamza and Noor you both mean the world to me.♥️????Lastly, I’d like to thank Alyana for peacefully sleeping through out the time so we could eat ????♥️ Ps. The cake is delicious", captioned the Raqs e Bismil actor.
The pictures and videos won the hearts of her fans as they couldn’t help but pour their love into the new best friends. Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.
On the work front, Sarah has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz.
