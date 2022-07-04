Merub Ali’s cute interaction with Sarah Khan’s daughter wins over internet
Lollywood diva Sarah Khan's daughter Alyana Falak and the rising star Merub Ali are proving to be the new BFFs in Ktown as the duo have been flaunting their friendship bond on social media handles.
Needless to say, the Sinf e Aahan actor's cute interaction with the Laapata actor's babygirl are melting hearts online.
It seems Merub and Sarah are working on a project together and little Alyana is having the time of her life with her future best friend.
View this post on Instagram
The videos won the hearts of her fans as they couldn’t help but pour their love into the new best friends. Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.
On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz.
