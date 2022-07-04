Merub Ali’s cute interaction with Sarah Khan’s daughter wins over internet

Web Desk
07:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Merub Ali’s cute interaction with Sarah Khan’s daughter wins over internet
Source: Sarah Khan / Merub (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Sarah Khan's daughter Alyana Falak and the rising star Merub Ali are proving to be the new BFFs in Ktown as the duo have been flaunting their friendship bond on social media handles.

Needless to say, the Sinf e Aahan actor's cute interaction with the Laapata actor's babygirl are melting hearts online.

It seems Merub and Sarah are working on a project together and little Alyana is having the time of her life with her future best friend.

The videos won the hearts of her fans as they couldn’t help but pour their love into the new best friends. Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz. 

Sarah Khan shares stunning clicks from sister ... 05:49 PM | 2 Jul, 2022

Lollywood diva Sarah Khan and Noor Zafar Khan's sister Aisha Khan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with close ...

More From This Category
TikTok star Hareem Shah's new bold video goes ...
06:42 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Amar Khan’s new bold photos set internet on ...
05:40 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Mahira Khan's new dance video goes viral
04:20 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Zarnish Khan entertains fans with new viral video
05:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Nadia Jamil speaks about battling sexual abuse 
04:00 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Model Sophia Mirza told daughters to steal ...
03:19 PM | 4 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Merub Ali’s cute interaction with Sarah Khan’s daughter wins over internet
07:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr