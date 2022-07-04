Ali Tariq, Alizeh Shah tease fans about upcoming project
Share
Pakistani singer and songwriter Ali Tariq and TV actor Alizeh Shah have just teased their fans about an upcoming collaboration.
The Sun Le Zara crooner took to his Instagram handle where he dropped a poster ahead of the release of Raabte. The poster featuring a couple in a circle also shows the release date of July 12.
Following Ali’s post, rising star Alizeh shared the poster that shows her holding hands with the singer. The couple is staring into each other's eyes while they stand on a red wall.
View this post on Instagram
The Instagram posts sent social media into a frenzy and several artists, including Azaan Sami Khan, and Rafay Israr, took to the comments section and said they are eagerly waiting for the release.
Ali Tariq rose to fame after release of his hit song Mehbooba in Nescafe Basement 5. The rising singer started off as a guitarist playing for different local bands. He also recorded tracks for some Pakistani films.
He earlier released Behkna Na which was co-sung by Harshdeep Kaur in the Pakistani rom-com Parey Hut Love.
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Punjab plans free electricity for those who consume up to 100 units06:28 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022