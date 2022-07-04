Anti-corruption Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land'
Web Desk
09:29 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Anti-corruption Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land'
Source: File photo
Share

LAHORE – Anti-corruption officials in Punjab has summoned Ahmed Mujtaba, the brother of former first lady Bushra Bibi, for his alleged involvement in a case related to occupying government land in Depalpur.

Ahmed Mujtaba allegedly used chairman of market committee Tahir Zahoor as his ‘frontman’ to unlawfully lease the government land.

Mujtaba reportedly got state-owned land earmarked for a market and seized it, incurring a loss of Rs200 million to the national exchequer. Officials maintained that shops were built on illegally occupying land.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment has directed Mujtaba to appear at the Sahiwal office of the anti-corruption watchdog on July 6 for investigation, per reports.

Former first lady leading 'malicious campaign' ... 03:40 PM | 4 Jul, 2022

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the wife of former prime minister ...

Earlier, Pakistan’s ruling party Muslim League-Nawaz accused former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and her friend Farah Gogi of making billions of rupees during the previous government.

Govt to issue red notice to bring back Farah ... 06:27 PM | 3 Jul, 2022

LAHORE – Punjab government will issue a red notice to bring back Farah Khan Gogi, a close friend of Imran ...

More From This Category
Army chief tells military, intelligence officials ...
10:45 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Punjab plans free electricity for those who ...
06:28 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Pakistani scientist wins international ...
06:09 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Former first lady leading 'malicious campaign' ...
03:40 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs9.42 per unit for ...
02:58 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Dua Zehra’s age between 15-16 years, says ...
02:28 PM | 4 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Tariq, Alizeh Shah tease fans about upcoming project
08:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr