Anti-corruption Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land'
LAHORE – Anti-corruption officials in Punjab has summoned Ahmed Mujtaba, the brother of former first lady Bushra Bibi, for his alleged involvement in a case related to occupying government land in Depalpur.
Ahmed Mujtaba allegedly used chairman of market committee Tahir Zahoor as his ‘frontman’ to unlawfully lease the government land.
Mujtaba reportedly got state-owned land earmarked for a market and seized it, incurring a loss of Rs200 million to the national exchequer. Officials maintained that shops were built on illegally occupying land.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment has directed Mujtaba to appear at the Sahiwal office of the anti-corruption watchdog on July 6 for investigation, per reports.
Earlier, Pakistan’s ruling party Muslim League-Nawaz accused former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and her friend Farah Gogi of making billions of rupees during the previous government.
