Army chief tells military, intelligence officials to stay away from politics amid propaganda campaign
Share
ISLAMABAD – In a major development, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed top military and ISI operatives to stay away from politics amid propaganda.
Reports quoting defence sources said the top general issued stern directions to all his commanders and key officers, including those associated with the intelligence, to stay low profile and avoid meeting political leaders.
The development comes days after leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf openly named intelligence officials for allegedly manipulating the upcoming by-elections.
The report mentioned that army officials insist that the party led by ousted PM Imran Khan should share evidence of intelligence's interference in political matters.
Armed officials furthermore announced taking strict action against anyone found interfering in political matters.
Lately, several PTI leaders hurled allegations at ISI sector commander, Lahore, for manipulating the Punjab by-elections. Former health minister Yasmin Rashid and deputy chairman of PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi said ‘invisible forces’ are influencing the upcoming polls.
Earlier, the ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan revealed that some PTI candidates were intimidated by unknown numbers.
Earlier, the country's top military brass also took notice of the propaganda campaign to malign Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society.
Imran seeks 'neutrals' intervention to save ... 04:10 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
PESHAWAR – Former Pakistani premier and PTI chief Imran Khan again called on neutrals to intervene, saying the ...
The crackdown was prompted by an online campaign against state institutions, including the chief justice of Pakistan, following the dismissal of the PTI government.
Political activist, six others arrested for ... 07:17 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – At least seven people, including political activist Maqsood Arif, have been detained for allegedly ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Deadline for Sharjah Government Communication Award submissions ...10:51 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Army chief tells military, intelligence officials to stay away from ...10:45 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
- realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone Photography with ...10:25 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Anti-corruption Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally ...09:29 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Sidhu Moosewala shooter, accomplice arrested with police uniforms, ...09:01 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Merub Ali’s cute interaction with Sarah Khan’s daughter wins over ...07:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill’s Punjabi version of ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ ...07:53 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
- TikTok star Hareem Shah's new bold video goes viral06:42 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022