Pakistan Armed Forces congratulate Nooh Butt, Shah Hussain for wining Commonwealth Games medals

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Armed Forces have congratulated Pakistani athletes Nooh Dastagir Butt and Shah Hussain Shah for winning medals in their respective sports categories at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a tweet wrote, “Congratulations from Pakistan Armed Forces to Nooh Dastagir Butt for winning Gold Medal & Shah Hussain Shah for winning Bronze Medal in Commonwealth Games making Pakistan proud”.

Butt received massive praise from public and celebrities after he bagged the first gold medal for Pakistan in the ongoing games. Butt lifted a total of 405 kilograms - 173 kg in snatch and 232 kg in clean and jerk, also setting a CWG record.

Pakistani athlete Shah Hussain Shah won Pakistan its first medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as he beat South African opponent in judoka to secure bronze medal.

Shah downed the opponent in just one minute and 30 seconds to bag the bronze medal.