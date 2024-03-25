Gullu Butt, vandal of Model Town clashes, passes away after prolonged illness

Shahid Aziz aka Gullu Butt, the infamous vandal with iconic moustache who was arrested for during violence in Model Town back in 2014, passed away after prolonged illness.
Butt's medical condition left him practically bedridden for several months. The family members revealed that he was suffering from brain haemorrhage and diabetes.
The elevated blood sugar levels also affected Shahid's vision. Daily Pakistan covered Gullu Butt when former PML-N activist was bedridden and not in a condition to speak.
Butt first went viral in 2014 when he destroyed several cars with a club outside the Pakistan Awami Tehreek office in Model Town.
The character of the clashes was filmed shattering glasses of vehicles parked outside Tahirul Qadri’s religious centre, during the police operation. At least 10 people were died after police brutality in the clashes.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
