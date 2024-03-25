Gullu Butt, vandal of Model Town clashes, passes away after prolonged illness

Shahid Aziz aka Gullu Butt, the infamous vandal with iconic moustache who was arrested for during violence in Model Town back in 2014, passed away after prolonged illness.

Butt's medical condition left him practically bedridden for several months. The family members revealed that he was suffering from brain haemorrhage and diabetes.

The elevated blood sugar levels also affected Shahid's vision. Daily Pakistan covered Gullu Butt when former PML-N activist was bedridden and not in a condition to speak.

Butt first went viral in 2014 when he destroyed several cars with a club outside the Pakistan Awami Tehreek office in Model Town.

The character of the clashes was filmed shattering glasses of vehicles parked outside Tahirul Qadri’s religious centre, during the police operation. At least 10 people were died after police brutality in the clashes.