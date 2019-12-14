PM Imran Khan meets Saudi crown prince on day-long visit

RIYADH – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reached Saudi Arabia for the fourth time in a year on “official business” as part of “regular exchanges” between the leadership of the two countries.

The Pakistani premier met with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud in the kingdom's capital, where they discussed several bilateral matters and the regional situation.

On his arrival in Saudi capital city, the prime minister was received by Governor of Riyadh Province Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ijaz at Royal Terminal of Riyadh Airport. Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood accompanied the prime minister.

On the first leg of his visit, the prime minister visited Madinah Al Munawwarah where he paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) and offered prayer there.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed brotherly relations for decades based on mutual trust and understanding. According to a Foreign Office press release, the visit is part of "regular exchanges" between the leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

"The consultations will cover bilateral matters and recent developments in the regional context," the FO added.

Earlier in October, PM Imran Khan had paid a brief visit to Saudi Arabia where he met King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. During his previous visit, Riyadh leadership had agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take forward the premier's initiative to ensure peace and security in the region.