Brother rapes, kills sibling in Lahore

LAHORE – A teenage boy sexually assaulted and killed his eight-year-old minor brother whose body was recovered from a drain in Nishtar Colony on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Kamahan area of the Punjab capital. The post-mortem report of the murdered child revealed that he had been sexually assaulted as well.

The victim was a disabled child. Police on Friday found clues that the suspect, Faizan 16, was a serial paedophile killer.

The police said that the body of the child was found near a canal of Ashiana Interchange. The victim’s brother confessed to the crime during interrogation, it added.

The investigating officer said the suspect had lured his younger brother away from home to a deserted place and hit him with bricks and a glass bottle to death after sexual assault.

The body of the second child, believed to be the victim’s friend, has not been found yet, he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.