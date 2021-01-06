Man held for ‘raping’ teen stepdaughter in Punjab

SIALKOT – Police on Tuesday arrested a man from Ballowali village of Kotli Loharan for allegedly raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

The allegations of rape against the victim’s stepfather were levelled by the uncle of the minor girl.

The complainant, Fahad Maqsood, alleged the stepfather, Mehmood Ahmed, for raping his stepdaughter for months.

It is told that the mother of the victim, had recently married the accused and her 13-year-old girl from her first husband was also living with her.

Police have lodged a case against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Earlier on January 3, six armed men sexually assaulted a teenage girl in front of her family near Hasilpur Tehsil in South Punjab.