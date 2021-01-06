Six of family die in Mansehra gas leakage incident

ABBOTABAD – Six members of a family died due to suffocation following a gas leakage at their home in Mansehra on Wednesday.

According to the police, a newborn baby was also among the deceased. Apparently, it seems that the family forgot to switch off the heater before going to sleep.

Rescue officials reached the site and shifted dead bodies to King Abdullah Hospital where doctors confirmed suffocation as the cause of the death.

The dead were identified as Muhammad Afzal, his mother, wife, and three children including the newborn.