Rs20Lac for each Flood Victim as KP CM Gandapur visits Buner after deadly cloudburst

PESHAWAR – KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced Rs 20Lac compensation for families of those who lost their lives as he visited affected areas to assess the damage and monitor relief operations, while expressing solidarity with the victims’ families.

Speaking to media, Gandapur confirmed that immediate financial assistance would be provided to the bereaved families.

According to official briefings, the disaster has left hundreds of people dead, 134 missing, and 159 injured across seven union councils in Bonier, with 5,380 homes damaged. Relief efforts are ongoing with 223 rescue personnel, 205 doctors, 260 paramedics, and 400 police officers actively deployed. Three battalions of the Pakistan Army are also participating in the operations.

Essential supplies including food, tents, and blankets are being distributed, and key roads in Pir Baba and Gokand have been restored. So far, 3,500 stranded residents have been rescued, while search operations for missing individuals continue.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that blocked roads due to landslides and rain be cleared immediately, and stranded passengers be assisted as quickly as possible. He emphasized that he is closely monitoring the NDMA-led rescue and relief efforts.