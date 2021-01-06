US lauds Pakistan for arrest of Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi
ISLAMABAD – The United States has welcomed the arrest of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Zaki-ur-Rehman by the Pakistani authorities.
The US Embassy in Islamabad hailed the arrest in a series of tweets. A tweet stated "we welcome Pakistan's arrest of terrorist leader Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi as an important step in holding him responsible for his role in supporting terrorism and its financing."
1/2 We welcome Pakistan's arrest of terrorist leader Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi as an important step in holding him responsible for his role in supporting terrorism and its financing.— U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) January 5, 2021
"We will follow his prosecution and sentencing closely and urge that he be held accountable for his involvement in the Mumbai attacks," the other tweet added.
2/2 We will follow his prosecution & sentencing closely & urge that he be held accountable for his involvement in the Mumbai attacks.— U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) January 5, 2021
Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday by Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) during a raid conducted in Lahore. The department's spokesperson said that Lakhvi was arrested during a raid for allegedly financing terrorists.
He is accused of being a leader of a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Lashkar-e-Taiba's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi arrested ... 08:12 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday in Pakistan on terror ...
