Web Desk
01:23 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
US lauds Pakistan for arrest of Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi
ISLAMABAD – The United States has welcomed the arrest of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Zaki-ur-Rehman by the Pakistani authorities.

The US Embassy in Islamabad hailed the arrest in a series of tweets. A tweet stated "we welcome Pakistan's arrest of terrorist leader Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi as an important step in holding him responsible for his role in supporting terrorism and its financing."

"We will follow his prosecution and sentencing closely and urge that he be held accountable for his involvement in the Mumbai attacks," the other tweet added.

Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday by Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) during a raid conducted in Lahore. The department's spokesperson said that Lakhvi was arrested during a raid for allegedly financing terrorists.

He is accused of being a leader of a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

