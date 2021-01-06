Armenian president tests positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN/LONDON – Armenian President Armen Sargsyan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the Armenian news agency, the 67-year-old travelled to the British capital for surgery. The surgery went well but the president experienced covid-19 symptoms in the recovery phase.

The President is self-isolating and will temporarily continue his activities remotely, the Executive Office informed.

In Armenia, coronavirus cases grew by 324 in the last day reaching a total of 160,544. A total of 2,878 fatalities are reported so far.

On the other hand, Britain, where Armen contracts the disease, is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases as the new variant of the novel virus spreads through the capital and southern regions.

Britain announced another lockdown for England to curb the spike of coronavirus.