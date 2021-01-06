Armenian president tests positive for coronavirus
Share
YEREVAN/LONDON – Armenian President Armen Sargsyan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to the Armenian news agency, the 67-year-old travelled to the British capital for surgery. The surgery went well but the president experienced covid-19 symptoms in the recovery phase.
The President is self-isolating and will temporarily continue his activities remotely, the Executive Office informed.
In Armenia, coronavirus cases grew by 324 in the last day reaching a total of 160,544. A total of 2,878 fatalities are reported so far.
Pakistan confirms three cases of new coronavirus ... 01:58 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – Three cases of a mutant strain of SARS-CoV-2, which first surfaced in the UK, have been detected in ...
On the other hand, Britain, where Armen contracts the disease, is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases as the new variant of the novel virus spreads through the capital and southern regions.
Britain announced another lockdown for England to curb the spike of coronavirus.
Britain enters full lockdown as COVID-19 cases ... 09:52 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
LONDON – England and Scotland have announced countrywide lockdown from Wednesday till mid of next month to ...
-
-
- About 50 Hong Kong activists arrested under new security law02:37 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Armenian president tests positive for coronavirus02:05 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
-
-
-
- When Wasim Akram became the Sarbala! 'Sultan of Swing' shares rare ...10:58 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
-
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021