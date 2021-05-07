KPK launches mobile vaccination drive for elderly citizens

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday launched the mobile vaccination service in Peshawar to administer anti-Covid vaccine jabs to elderly citizens at their doorsteps.

In the first phase, three vehicles will provide services in the outskirts of the provincial capital to vaccinate the people aged 50 or above.

KP chief minister speaking on the occasion said that the service has been launched to facilitate the senior citizens who are unable to visit the hospitals for various reason, as well due to prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the country.

He said that the service will be expanded to other districts soon.

At least 140 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,298 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 18,677 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 850,131.

The total number of recoveries reported across the country stand at 747,755 while the active number of cases have risen to 83,699. Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 9.58%.