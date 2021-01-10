Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive COVID vaccine shots
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive COVID vaccine shots
LONDON – British Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip have been administered the Covid-19 vaccination.

The royal couple was administered the vaccine by a family doctor at the Windsor Castle, said a statement by the Buckingham Palace. The Queen is 94 years old and Philip is 99.

Vaccines are being provided to people in a systemic manner with the ‘most important’ like the royal family and parliamentarians getting the first doses and will reach down to the public gradually.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases recorded in the United Kingdom has now surpassed three million. UK authorities on Saturday announced another 59,937 new infections and 1,035 related fatalities, taking the total death toll to 80,868 – one of the highest in Europe.

