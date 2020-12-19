Fire in Turkish hospital kills 8 coronavirus patients

ISTANBUL – A fire in a Turkish hospital's intensive care unit killed eight coronavirus patients on Saturday.

As per the governor's office, the explosion of an oxygen ventilator caused a massive fire. 11 other patients in the unit were shifted to nearby hospitals.

The fire erupted after the oxygen cylinder explosion at the Sanko University Hospital unit. The hospital statement confirmed the victims as being aged between 56 and 85. The fire was quickly brought under control. Seven patients died on the scene and one died on way to another hospital.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene. The fire was doused in a short time. An investigation has been launched to provbe further.

The Turkish Health Ministry reported 26,410 new cases over the previous 24 hours on Friday, bringing the total since March to at least 1.98 million. At least 246 people died from the novel virus in one day.