Fire in Turkish hospital kills 8 coronavirus patients
Web Desk
01:45 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Fire in Turkish hospital kills 8 coronavirus patients
Share

ISTANBUL – A fire in a Turkish hospital's intensive care unit killed eight coronavirus patients on Saturday.

As per the governor's office, the explosion of an oxygen ventilator caused a massive fire. 11 other patients in the unit were shifted to nearby hospitals.

The fire erupted after the oxygen cylinder explosion at the Sanko University Hospital unit. The hospital statement confirmed the victims as being aged between 56 and 85. The fire was quickly brought under control. Seven patients died on the scene and one died on way to another hospital.

How many Pakistanis willing to administer ... 10:51 AM | 18 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – A new survey by the Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) has revealed that 56 percent of ...

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene. The fire was doused in a short time. An investigation has been launched to provbe further.

The Turkish Health Ministry reported 26,410 new cases over the previous 24 hours on Friday, bringing the total since March to at least 1.98 million. At least 246 people died from the novel virus in one day.

Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19 ... 01:30 PM | 11 Dec, 2020

With coronavirus cases spiking globally, another celebrity testing positive for COVID-19 infection is Ellen DeGeneres. ...

More From This Category
Woman traffic warden caught on camera taking ...
02:19 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Indian PM Modi office for sale on OLX
01:16 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
After Macron, Slovakia's PM tests positive for ...
01:13 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Flight attendants advised wearing diapers to ...
12:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
PM Imran's adviser for religious affairs Tahir ...
11:36 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
Undefeated UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov named ...
10:53 AM | 19 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bakhtawar Bhutto and fiance Mahmood Choudhry to have a ‘Destination Wedding’
01:57 PM | 19 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr