Bakhtawar Bhutto and fiance Mahmood Choudhry to have a ‘Destination Wedding’

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Mahmood Choudhry's engagement celebration has been the talk of the town.

Speculations were being made about where the marriage would be as the couple themselves were questioned by close acquaintances whether there was a destination wedding on cards or not.

Mahmood Choudhry shared a new picture with a short caption on Instagram on Saturday, confirming the location:

“My friends asked me if it will be a destination wedding: I said yes, destination #Pakistan ????????”

After a lavish engagement ceremony at the Bilawal House in Karachi, the UAE businessman travelled back to Dubai.

Recently, Bakhtawar Bhutto also shared an adorable clip from her engagement where she explains shawl detail to her father. The sweet father-daughter moment was praised by fans.

