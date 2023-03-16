'Love in Exile' – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily collaborate for a music album

Vijay Iyer, a renowned jazz pianist based in New York, has expressed his enthusiasm for working with Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab on their upcoming collaborative album, "Love in Exile."

Aftab had announced the project on social media last month, which also involves synth player Shahzad Ismaily.

Aftab, who was born in Saudi Arabia, made history by winning the first-ever Grammy by a Pakistani artist in 2022 and was also recently awarded the prestigious Vilcek Prize for Creative Promise in Music.

According to Iyer, he has known Aftab for several years, and they have worked together several times in the past since around 2016. He explained that the album features Aftab's soulful singing, his own acoustic grand piano playing, and Ismaily's electric bass and synthesizer skills.

Iyer emphasized that the project is truly collaborative, with each member bringing their unique strengths to the table. He stated that "The three of us as human beings realized that we could create music together," adding to his excitement for the release of "Love in Exile."

Their upcoming collaborative album, "Love in Exile," which involves Iyer, Aftab, and Ismaily, is set to be launched on March 24. The album features six songs in total, with the first single, "To Remain/To Return," already released last month. Iyer expressed his satisfaction with the album, saying that "it magnifies something special. It takes its time to unfold." The album has a ritualistic quality, like a prayer, and is very still.

Three musicians, all based in New York, performed together for the first time in June 2018. The jazz pianist Iyer, Pakistani-American singer Aftab, and synth player Ismaily instantly felt a sense of connection while performing together on stage.

Despite the pandemic, the trio continued to play several concerts together, realizing they had the potential to create something special together. Following the album's release, the trio will embark on a music tour across North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Iyer mentioned that the album is very collaborative, with each musician bringing their full self to the table, resulting in a shared understanding of what they can achieve together.

On the work front, Aftab secured the inaugural award for Best Global Music Performance with Mohabbat, along with her Best New Artist nomination in 2022.