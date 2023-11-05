  

Search

Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan promotes pregnancy book, discusses body image at SIBF 2023

Web Desk
04:05 PM | 5 Nov, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan promotes pregnancy book, discusses body image at SIBF 2023

SHARJAH - Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan made an appearance at the Sharjah International Book Fair, where she was greeted by a large crowd of devoted fans. 

During the event, she shared insights about her book titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', which talks about her personal experience as a mother and the motivation behind writing the book.

Known for her honesty, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke candidly about her journey into motherhood and the inspiration that led her to write the book.

“Being pregnant doesn't give you a ticket to eat anything”, the actor, and mother of two, asserted to her SIBF 2023 audience. “I love pizzas and Chinese food but I tried to balance it as I didn't want to eat anything wrong during my pregnancy,” she added.

 In a heart-to-heart conversation with UAE-based presenter Rania Ali, she said that she approached her book in a way so it could serve as a helpful reference, particularly for first-timers - both expectant and new mothers.

 “I enjoyed my first pregnancy so much. I worked until I gave birth. I felt it would be exciting to be open about it; I have always been open with my fans. As I was going through my second pregnancy, I felt as if I had to write a book, sharing my experience. It would be the perfect topic.”

 The seven-time Filmfare Award-winning actress, who has been active in the field for two decades, candidly admitted that she always knew she had to get back to work one day to be truly happy and a good mother to her children. “I have learnt to embrace myself with love. I stay confident because of my fans and all the love my fans give me. All actors are like plants and need nurturing to grow”.

 Kareena Kapoor, who comes from a family that has been passionate about acting and filmmaking for four generations, said she has no dream role, and that her “only dream is to keep acting”. She lauded the positive change in the Indian film industry which now sees good scripts and female-oriented movies that have helped actresses make brave choices.

The actor who made her OTT debut through the 2023 Netflix film Jaane Jaan, said she had “decided to take the plunge because Netflix has a reach in almost 250 countries and stories have no language boundaries thanks to subtitles”. “I was reinventing myself with this, and I was lucky to work with such wonderful co-stars.” She enjoyed OTT platforms because directors had more leeway with content and storytelling techniques.

Being part of a famous Bollywood family from Punjab state has meant she shares their love for food and films. She however does not cook but her husband Saif Ali Khan cooks amazingly well, she disclosed.

 While tackling questions from the audience, she said like every Virgo she was a perfectionist, particularly about punctuality and cleanliness. The Hindi film actor hopes to visit the UAE more.

 One of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses, Kapoor Khan has worked with UNICEF since 2014 to advocate for the education of girls and an increase in quality-based education in India.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:22 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

Inside Shahrukh Khan's star studded birthday bash

11:16 AM | 4 Nov, 2023

US denies visa to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for concert 

08:13 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Juanid Khan celebrates 42nd birthday with family

09:43 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Armeena Khan calls out Shaneira Akram for vague stance on the ...

10:36 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan turns 58 with a special surprise for fans across the ...

06:31 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

Aiman Khan shares adorable pictures with nephew

Advertisement

Latest

04:17 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

UAE children use art to convey message of peace, tolerance at Sharjah book fair

Horoscope

09:18 AM | 5 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 5, 2023

Forex

Check out the latest currency rates in Pakistan

Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Sunday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.25 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.25 285.25
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.44 759.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.2 40.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.12 923.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 311.8 314.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market surged to Rs217,000 on Sunday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 5 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs217,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.

10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: