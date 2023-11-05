Kareena Kapoor Khan promotes pregnancy book, discusses body image at SIBF 2023

SHARJAH - Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan made an appearance at the Sharjah International Book Fair, where she was greeted by a large crowd of devoted fans.

During the event, she shared insights about her book titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', which talks about her personal experience as a mother and the motivation behind writing the book.

Known for her honesty, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke candidly about her journey into motherhood and the inspiration that led her to write the book.

“Being pregnant doesn't give you a ticket to eat anything”, the actor, and mother of two, asserted to her SIBF 2023 audience. “I love pizzas and Chinese food but I tried to balance it as I didn't want to eat anything wrong during my pregnancy,” she added.

In a heart-to-heart conversation with UAE-based presenter Rania Ali, she said that she approached her book in a way so it could serve as a helpful reference, particularly for first-timers - both expectant and new mothers.

“I enjoyed my first pregnancy so much. I worked until I gave birth. I felt it would be exciting to be open about it; I have always been open with my fans. As I was going through my second pregnancy, I felt as if I had to write a book, sharing my experience. It would be the perfect topic.”

The seven-time Filmfare Award-winning actress, who has been active in the field for two decades, candidly admitted that she always knew she had to get back to work one day to be truly happy and a good mother to her children. “I have learnt to embrace myself with love. I stay confident because of my fans and all the love my fans give me. All actors are like plants and need nurturing to grow”.

Kareena Kapoor, who comes from a family that has been passionate about acting and filmmaking for four generations, said she has no dream role, and that her “only dream is to keep acting”. She lauded the positive change in the Indian film industry which now sees good scripts and female-oriented movies that have helped actresses make brave choices.

The actor who made her OTT debut through the 2023 Netflix film Jaane Jaan, said she had “decided to take the plunge because Netflix has a reach in almost 250 countries and stories have no language boundaries thanks to subtitles”. “I was reinventing myself with this, and I was lucky to work with such wonderful co-stars.” She enjoyed OTT platforms because directors had more leeway with content and storytelling techniques.

Being part of a famous Bollywood family from Punjab state has meant she shares their love for food and films. She however does not cook but her husband Saif Ali Khan cooks amazingly well, she disclosed.

While tackling questions from the audience, she said like every Virgo she was a perfectionist, particularly about punctuality and cleanliness. The Hindi film actor hopes to visit the UAE more.

One of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses, Kapoor Khan has worked with UNICEF since 2014 to advocate for the education of girls and an increase in quality-based education in India.