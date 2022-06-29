Ms Marvel: What happened in Karachi as Kamala Khan met her Nani in fourth episode?
Marvel Studios has definitely gone an extra mile to bring the dreamy world of MCU's teenage superhero, Kamala Khan, into real life and needless to say, episode 4 of Ms Marvel is top-notch with spectacular visuals and thrilling debuts.

As the story unfolds, the ongoing mini-series which stars Iman Vellani in the lead role shows the Pakistani-American teenager further discovering her superpowers while embarking on new adventures in Karachi.

The fourth episode of the mini-series saw Kamala travel across the world to find out the mystery about the bangle and also her family's history. She travels to Karachi and continues to discover the powers of her great-grandmother, Aisha.

Moreover, the new episode of the show also introduces Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar as Waleed and Aramis Knight as Kareem.  While fans were thrilled to watch Akhtar, others were furious over lesser screen time. But all in all, fans love the latest episode and cant wait to see what's next.

Moreover, Mehwish Hayat has debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) great grandmother Aisha. The audience gets to see Mehwish sharing the screen with Nimra Bucha in episode three of the show.

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ms Marvel, a web series portraying the first Muslim and Pakistani superhero, is making waves across cultures. A special cinema format version of the six-episode series has been created for Pakistan in three parts.

