Ms Marvel: What happened in Karachi as Kamala Khan met her Nani in fourth episode?

Marvel Studios has definitely gone an extra mile to bring the dreamy world of MCU's teenage superhero, Kamala Khan, into real life and needless to say, episode 4 of Ms Marvel is top-notch with spectacular visuals and thrilling debuts.

As the story unfolds, the ongoing mini-series which stars Iman Vellani in the lead role shows the Pakistani-American teenager further discovering her superpowers while embarking on new adventures in Karachi.

The fourth episode of the mini-series saw Kamala travel across the world to find out the mystery about the bangle and also her family's history. She travels to Karachi and continues to discover the powers of her great-grandmother, Aisha.

Moreover, the new episode of the show also introduces Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar as Waleed and Aramis Knight as Kareem. While fans were thrilled to watch Akhtar, others were furious over lesser screen time. But all in all, fans love the latest episode and cant wait to see what's next.

#MsMarvel is such a great and intriguing show,each episode so far has ended with such a perfect cliffhanger just leaving me wanting more and more,Iman Vellani is the perfect fit for MsMarvel and everyone in the show has just done such a good job so far — @ZNe (@MarvelN56055779) June 25, 2022

In episode 4 of ms marvel Portraying the partition of India is top tier though #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/wYR33sCDvB — z (@reblmoon) June 29, 2022

#MsMarvel spoilers - - - - - - - - - - Kamala's Nani described the Partition of India perfectly. It's not just a significant historical event in world history. The long lasting horrific memories of that experience still terrorize millions of South Asians to this date pic.twitter.com/kwB3BfykZp — Swarna | exams era (@kidofmisfortune) June 29, 2022

#msmarvel SPOILERS - - - - - - - - - Maybe Kamala finds out what happened to Aisha?! Either way, THIS SCENERY WAS SO PRETTY BUT THE SCENE IS SO SAD pic.twitter.com/0fI4M7kzfQ — ???????? ماو (@MickerMao) June 29, 2022

Farhan Akhtar is the Desi Tom Hiddleston. #MsMarvel episode 4 is by far the best episode of Phase 4. No snoozed moment, interesting music score and just everything about it ????????. pic.twitter.com/0x3321gXkv — themovieculture (@themovieculture) June 29, 2022

Moreover, Mehwish Hayat has debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) great grandmother Aisha. The audience gets to see Mehwish sharing the screen with Nimra Bucha in episode three of the show.

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ms Marvel, a web series portraying the first Muslim and Pakistani superhero, is making waves across cultures. A special cinema format version of the six-episode series has been created for Pakistan in three parts.