Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli for the longest reign as No 1 T20I batter
Web Desk
06:52 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli for the longest reign as No 1 T20I batter
Source: File photo
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has broken another record held by Indian star Virat Kohli after the latest ICC T20I Rankings on Wednesday.

Kohli was ranked number one in the world T20I rankings for a total of 1013 days but Babar Azam has now surpassed him.

The Pakistan captain has featured in 74 T20Is, since making his debut against England in September 2016, scoring 2686 runs. He has an average of 45.52 along with 26 fifties and one hundred. His strike-rate in the shortest format of the game currently stands at 129.44.

As far as other Pakistan players are concerned, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan is ranked number two in the ICC T20I Rankings for batters.

There are no Pakistan players in the top 10 of the ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers and all-rounders.

In ODI cricket, Azam and Imam-ul-Haq are still ranked as the number one and two, respectively, batters in the world.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi is ranked third in the world in the rankings for ODI bowlers. Imad Wasim is in ninth place among all-rounders.

Babar Azam is best player in the world: Simon ... 11:00 AM | 26 Jun, 2022

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has said that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is currently the best player in the ...

More From This Category
England’s Eoin Morgan announces retirement from ...
08:33 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Israel to take on Portugal today as sub regional ...
05:22 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Shahid Afridi fined on Lahore-Karachi motorway ...
02:29 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Pakistan to take on New Zealand, Bangladesh in ...
11:56 AM | 28 Jun, 2022
A Pakistani umpire who served on ICC's elite ...
08:54 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
Babar Azam is best player in the world: Simon ...
11:00 AM | 26 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shopping hacks: How to save more to keep up with inflation
06:03 PM | 29 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr