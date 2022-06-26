Babar Azam is best player in the world: Simon Doull
Share
Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has said that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is currently the best player in the world.
During ongoing third Test between England and New Zealand, former Blackcaps player Simon Doull highly praised Babar Azam while talking about the famous ‘Fab Four’ which includes Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Joe Root.
The 52-year-old emphasised there is nothing to debate upon that the Pakistan captain is the best player in the world currently and he is the ‘Big One’.
“Not many could argue that Babar Azam is the best player in the world at the moment. As far as batting in that top order is concerned, he is unbelievable. Joe Root’s got an argument for that too. They talk about the big four, at the moment, he’s the big one,” Doull said.
"You talk about big 4 ,at the moment he's the BIG 1"— #IamImranKhan (@AsadAliBobak) June 25, 2022
Simon Doul about #KingBabar pic.twitter.com/omuMhd7Wev
Babar is the No 1 ranked batter in both white-ball formats while holds the fourth position in Test cricket.
The 27-year-old recently became the fastest batter to 1000 runs as an ODI captain in 13 innings, surpassing India’s Virat Kohli, who accomplished the milestone in 17 innings in 2017.
Babar accomplished the feat in the ODI series against Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies earlier this month. In 89 ODIs, the Lahore-born cricketer has notched 4442 runs at an average of 45.98 and a strike rate of 90.25 with 17 centuries and 19 half-centuries to show for his efforts.
PAKvWI – Babar Azam sets new world records in ... 12:20 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
MULTAN – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has set new records in One-Day International (ODI) cricket by scoring a ...
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
-
- Babar Azam is best player in the world: Simon Doull11:00 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan records uptick in daily Covid-19 cases10:25 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- ‘Spying attempt’ on Imran Khan foiled10:00 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- Voting underway for first phase of local government elections in Sindh09:38 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- First Moscow Fashion Week kicks off with 900 participants from 79 ...08:33 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- ‘Captain America’ to miss his battle with aging iPhone 6s after ...08:09 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Wasim Akram talks about relationship, cricketing days and upcoming ...10:41 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022