Shahid Afridi advises Babar Azam to reconsider opening batting pair

As Pakistan have reached the T20 World Cup semi-finals by defeating Bangladesh, legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi has advised Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to change the team’s opening pair.

The 42-year-old former cricketer believes that Mohammad Haris will be a good option to open the innings with Mohammad Rizwan.

“We need fire power at the top with batters who are showing clear intent like Haris and Shadab,” tweeted Afridi.

“Please consider Haris opening with Riz [Rizwan] and you [Babar] one down, followed by your next best hitter. You should be rigid on winning the match and flexible on a balanced batting line up,” Afridi added.

With the Pakistan cricket team now preparing for the T20 World Cup semi-finals, many former players and coaches have come forward to support the team with their worthy suggestions.

For the unversed, Pakistan’s openers have a combined strike rate of 85.5 during the ongoing Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. It narrowly overtakes Zimbabwe’s 84.9 at the moment.

Shahid Afridi praises Shaheen after win against Bangladesh

Also, Afridi congratulated his soon-to-be son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi for a magnificent victory against Bangladesh.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the green shirts for their great success and called it great news for the nation.

The former captain of the national team, Shahid Afridi, also tweeted on social media about the success of the Pakistani team which went viral.

Afridi tweeted, "Yeh cheez! Well done boys and excited to see how Haris in the mix, and the entire bowling inning was the best in todays match specially Shaheen. Mubarak to all of Pakistan"

For the unversed, Pakistani bowlers performed brilliantly and contained Bangladeshi batsmen to 127 runs in 20 overs. Shaheen dismissed four players for 22 runs in four overs, while Shadab Khan took two and Haris Rauf one wicket. Shaheen was given man of the match award for his outstanding performance.