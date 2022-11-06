Shahid Afridi advises Babar Azam to reconsider opening batting pair

Praises Shaheen for performance against Bangladesh

Web Desk
09:27 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Shahid Afridi advises Babar Azam to reconsider opening batting pair
Source: Shahid Afridi (Instagram)
Share

As Pakistan have reached the T20 World Cup semi-finals by defeating Bangladesh, legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi has advised Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to change the team’s opening pair.

The 42-year-old former cricketer believes that Mohammad Haris will be a good option to open the innings with Mohammad Rizwan.

“We need fire power at the top with batters who are showing clear intent like Haris and Shadab,” tweeted Afridi.

“Please consider Haris opening with Riz [Rizwan] and you [Babar] one down, followed by your next best hitter. You should be rigid on winning the match and flexible on a balanced batting line up,” Afridi added.

With the Pakistan cricket team now preparing for the T20 World Cup semi-finals, many former players and coaches have come forward to support the team with their worthy suggestions.

For the unversed, Pakistan’s openers have a combined strike rate of 85.5 during the ongoing Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. It narrowly overtakes Zimbabwe’s 84.9 at the moment. 

Shahid Afridi praises Shaheen after win against Bangladesh

Also, Afridi congratulated his soon-to-be son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi for a magnificent victory against Bangladesh.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the green shirts for their great success and called it great news for the nation.

The former captain of the national team, Shahid Afridi, also tweeted on social media about the success of the Pakistani team which went viral.

Afridi tweeted, "Yeh cheez! Well done boys and excited to see how Haris in the mix, and the entire bowling inning was the best in todays match specially Shaheen. Mubarak to all of Pakistan"

Yeh cheez! Well done boys and excited to see how Haris in the mix, and the entire bowling inning was the best in todays match specially Shaheen. Mubarak to all of Pakistan

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 6, 2022

For the unversed, Pakistani bowlers performed brilliantly and contained Bangladeshi batsmen to 127 runs in 20 overs. Shaheen dismissed four players for 22 runs in four overs, while Shadab Khan took two and Haris Rauf one wicket. Shaheen was given man of the match award for his outstanding performance.

‘Shame moment’ – Twitter roasts Pakistan ... 08:25 PM | 27 Oct, 2022

LAHORE – Social media users have lashed out at the Pakistan cricket team after Zimbabwe stunned the Green Shirts ...

More From This Category
Cricket stars greet Pakistan team for reaching ...
09:09 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Shadab Khan becomes joint leading wicket-taker ...
06:26 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Sri Lankan cricketer arrested in Sydney for ...
05:19 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Twitter comes up with hilarious jokes as Pakistan ...
01:06 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
INDvZIM: India beat Zimbabwe, take on England in ...
04:51 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
INDvZIM: India, Zimbabwe face off in last T20 ...
10:12 AM | 6 Nov, 2022

Matches Summary

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities cheer on Pakistan’s historic win against Bangladesh
09:22 PM | 6 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr