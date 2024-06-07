Search

SportsT20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2024: Canada, Ireland face off today in search of first victory

Web Desk
01:08 PM | 7 Jun, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: Canada, Ireland face off today in search of first victory

Canada and Ireland will lock horns clash in 13th match of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The two sides are desperately looking for any victory following their respective defeats in the tournament so far. Canada earlier suffered 7-wicket loss to USA despite posting a competitive total of 194-5, largely due to Aaron Jones' outstanding performance with the bat for the USA.

Meanwhile, Ireland was crushed by India in their opening match, being bowled out for just 96 runs. India easily chased down the target, winning by eight wickets with Rohit Sharma scoring a half-century.

Cricket in New York faced challenges due to pitch conditions, with no team scoring over 100 runs in four innings. Pacers have been particularly effective, taking 18 out of 28 wickets with an economy rate of 5.46. ICC acknowledged the substandard pitches and is working to improve them for the remaining T20 World Cup games.

In head-to-head T20Is, Canada and Ireland are tied at 2-2, but they haven't faced each other since 2013.

Canada vs Ireland Squads T20 World Cup 2024

Canada  Ireland 
Saad Bin Zafar (c) Paul Stirling (c)
Aaron Johnson Mark Adair
Ravinderpal Singh Ross Adair
Navneet Dhaliwal Andrew Balbirnie
Kaleem Sana Curtis Campher
Dilon Heyliger Gareth Delany
Jeremy Gordon George Dockrell
Nikhil Dutta Graham Hume
Pargat Singh Josh Little
Nicholas Kirton Barry McCarthy
Rayyankhan Pathan Neil Rock
Junaid Siddiqui Harry Tector
Dilpreet Bajwa Lorcan Tucker
Shreyas Movva Ben White
Rishiv Joshi Craig Young
Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar Reserves: Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar

T20 World Cup 2024: USA beat Pakistan in Super Over

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:08 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Canada, Ireland face off today in search of first ...

11:31 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia down Pakistan 3-0 in FIFA World Cup qualifier in ...

09:17 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Pakistan reach semi-finals of FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup

08:46 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's record as Pakistan clash with USA in ...

06:58 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

PAK vs USA Live Streaming: How to watch PAK VS USA T20 World Cup 2024 ...

02:08 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: USA beat Pakistan in Super Over

Most viewed

11:16 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Poor selection and management will cost ...

07:15 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Rana Sanaullah meets Pakistan Football League delegation

08:01 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Pakistan announce 24-man squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against ...

11:02 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup Match 2024: Where to watch high ...

09:23 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Setback for Pakistan as Imad Wasim ruled out of T20 World Cup opener ...

12:18 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Netherlands beat Nepal by 6 wickets in T20 World Cup 2024

Advertisement

Latest

02:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 7 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.15
Euro EUR 300 303
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.72 748.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.02
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.17 918.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.92 173.92
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.44 731.44
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.5 74.1
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: