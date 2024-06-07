T20 World Cup 2024: Canada, Ireland face off today in search of first victory

Canada and Ireland will lock horns clash in 13th match of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
The two sides are desperately looking for any victory following their respective defeats in the tournament so far. Canada earlier suffered 7-wicket loss to USA despite posting a competitive total of 194-5, largely due to Aaron Jones' outstanding performance with the bat for the USA.
Meanwhile, Ireland was crushed by India in their opening match, being bowled out for just 96 runs. India easily chased down the target, winning by eight wickets with Rohit Sharma scoring a half-century.
Cricket in New York faced challenges due to pitch conditions, with no team scoring over 100 runs in four innings. Pacers have been particularly effective, taking 18 out of 28 wickets with an economy rate of 5.46. ICC acknowledged the substandard pitches and is working to improve them for the remaining T20 World Cup games.
In head-to-head T20Is, Canada and Ireland are tied at 2-2, but they haven't faced each other since 2013.
|Canada
|Ireland
|Saad Bin Zafar (c)
|Paul Stirling (c)
|Aaron Johnson
|Mark Adair
|Ravinderpal Singh
|Ross Adair
|Navneet Dhaliwal
|Andrew Balbirnie
|Kaleem Sana
|Curtis Campher
|Dilon Heyliger
|Gareth Delany
|Jeremy Gordon
|George Dockrell
|Nikhil Dutta
|Graham Hume
|Pargat Singh
|Josh Little
|Nicholas Kirton
|Barry McCarthy
|Rayyankhan Pathan
|Neil Rock
|Junaid Siddiqui
|Harry Tector
|Dilpreet Bajwa
|Lorcan Tucker
|Shreyas Movva
|Ben White
|Rishiv Joshi
|Craig Young
|Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar
|Reserves: Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.5
|74.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.