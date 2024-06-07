T20 World Cup 2024: Canada, Ireland face off today in search of first victory

Canada and Ireland will lock horns clash in 13th match of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The two sides are desperately looking for any victory following their respective defeats in the tournament so far. Canada earlier suffered 7-wicket loss to USA despite posting a competitive total of 194-5, largely due to Aaron Jones' outstanding performance with the bat for the USA.

Meanwhile, Ireland was crushed by India in their opening match, being bowled out for just 96 runs. India easily chased down the target, winning by eight wickets with Rohit Sharma scoring a half-century.

Cricket in New York faced challenges due to pitch conditions, with no team scoring over 100 runs in four innings. Pacers have been particularly effective, taking 18 out of 28 wickets with an economy rate of 5.46. ICC acknowledged the substandard pitches and is working to improve them for the remaining T20 World Cup games.

In head-to-head T20Is, Canada and Ireland are tied at 2-2, but they haven't faced each other since 2013.

Canada vs Ireland Squads T20 World Cup 2024