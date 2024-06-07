Search

Saboor Aly faces severe backlash over wardrobe choices

Web Desk
01:34 PM | 7 Jun, 2024
Saboor Aly faces severe backlash over wardrobe choices

Saboor Aly is one of the leading actresses in Pakistan, known for her versatility and unique ability to carve out a distinct identity, independent of her superstar sister Sajal Aly.

Despite her familial ties, Saboor has consistently earned love and appreciation from fans for her compelling performances and diverse character portrayals in dramas. Additionally, she is celebrated as a fashionista, often experimenting with different looks and styles.

Recently, Saboor shared a new look on social media, which has attracted significant scrutiny.

In her latest appearance, Saboor wore simple jeans paired with a blouse featuring side cutouts. She completed her outfit with a stylish touch by tying her hair back and opting for elegant makeup. Despite the minimalistic approach, this ensemble has garnered mixed reactions from her followers and fashion critics alike.

While some praised her for maintaining a casual yet chic aesthetic, others criticized the choice of side cutouts, arguing that it did not align with her usual fashion standards. The contrasting opinions reflect the public’s high expectations from Saboor, given her reputation as a trendsetter in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

As Saboor continues to explore her style, her latest look underscores the challenges of balancing personal expression with public perception in the ever-evolving world of fashion.

02:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

02:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

