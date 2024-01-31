Search

Lifestyle

North Nazimabad's AC Hazim Bangwar gets accepted into Harvard

Maheen Khawaja
09:45 PM | 31 Jan, 2024
North Nazimabad's AC Hazim Bangwar gets accepted into Harvard
Source: Twitter

Renowned singer Hazim Bangwar, celebrated for his impactful contributions to the community, has achieved another remarkable milestone. In a thrilling announcement shared on his social media, Hazim joyfully revealed his acceptance into the esteemed Harvard University for a master's degree program.

Overflowing with excitement, Hazim tweeted, "I’m beyond ecstatic to share this! Getting accepted into Harvard University for Masters is a dream come true!" In a subsequent tweet, the multi-talented artist, who also serves as assistant commissioner for the Government of Sindh, reassured his followers that pursuing his education at Harvard does not signify a departure from his current responsibilities in Pakistan. He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and clarified, "I just want to clarify that I’m not leaving Pakistan nor my job. I will continue to serve my public, and I will be attending my classes online."

Hazim's educational journey began with a degree in Fashion Design and Marketing from AIU, London, followed by a pursuit of an LLB from a distinguished institution in the British capital. Beyond his academic accomplishments, Hazim's diverse interests in music and fashion have previously propelled him into the global spotlight.

His collaborations with internationally acclaimed artists such as Jessie J, Future, Ciara, and Nicki Minaj, along with the success of his debut single "Haram," have left an indelible mark on the international music scene. In 2021, his soulful Urdu track "Tujhko Bhulaya" garnered over 75,000 views on YouTube, resonating with audiences in South Korea, Hungary, Egypt, and India.

Hazim's influence extends far beyond the entertainment industry. Committed to social welfare, he actively champions philanthropic initiatives in education, environmental conservation, animal welfare, and emergency response programs in Pakistan through his foundation, HBF. Collaborating with esteemed organizations such as WWF, SOS, Oceana, Amnesty International, Dar Ul Sakoon, Project Aware, and PETA, Hazim dedicates himself to making a positive impact and advocating for meaningful societal change.

North Nazimabad's AC Hazim Bangwar features on fashion magazine cover

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

09:30 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shehnaaz Gill gives sneak peek into upcoming film, 'Sab First Class'

04:47 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Sajal Aly gets adorable birthday surprise from sister Saboor Aly

05:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Indian actress Radhika Apte gets 'trapped' in aerobridge

10:34 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Mawra Hocane dives into thalassotherapy bliss in Bali

08:57 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Aymen Saleen shares sneak peek into her bridal shower

11:31 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Mahira Khan gets scrutinized by netizens over sultry dress ...

Lifestyle

07:55 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Sana Shoaib Malik stuns in dress by Sania

08:56 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Ashfaque Satti responds to domestic violence allegation from third ...

11:29 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's rising star Annural Khalid makes history as Spotify's ...

10:03 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Celebrities rally behind Nomaika Ashfaque for speaking up against ...

10:46 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

British Asian Trust cuts ties with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after ...

09:39 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Does Usama Khan wish to marry Maya Ali?

Advertisement

Latest

12:53 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issues apology, explanation video regarding recent controversy

Gold & Silver Rate

02:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 31 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.7 281.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.74 744.74
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 38.67 39.07
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.78 908.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.33 172.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 320.59 323.09
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:25 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 31, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: