North Nazimabad's AC Hazim Bangwar gets accepted into Harvard

Renowned singer Hazim Bangwar, celebrated for his impactful contributions to the community, has achieved another remarkable milestone. In a thrilling announcement shared on his social media, Hazim joyfully revealed his acceptance into the esteemed Harvard University for a master's degree program.

Overflowing with excitement, Hazim tweeted, "I’m beyond ecstatic to share this! Getting accepted into Harvard University for Masters is a dream come true!" In a subsequent tweet, the multi-talented artist, who also serves as assistant commissioner for the Government of Sindh, reassured his followers that pursuing his education at Harvard does not signify a departure from his current responsibilities in Pakistan. He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and clarified, "I just want to clarify that I’m not leaving Pakistan nor my job. I will continue to serve my public, and I will be attending my classes online."

First of all thank you for all the love and well wishes. I just want to clarify that I’m not leaving Pakistan nor my job. I will continue to serve my public and I will be attending my classes online. #hazimbangwar #Harvard #harvarduniversity #pakistan #forthepeople — Hazim Bangwar (@HazimBangwar) January 29, 2024

Hazim's educational journey began with a degree in Fashion Design and Marketing from AIU, London, followed by a pursuit of an LLB from a distinguished institution in the British capital. Beyond his academic accomplishments, Hazim's diverse interests in music and fashion have previously propelled him into the global spotlight.

His collaborations with internationally acclaimed artists such as Jessie J, Future, Ciara, and Nicki Minaj, along with the success of his debut single "Haram," have left an indelible mark on the international music scene. In 2021, his soulful Urdu track "Tujhko Bhulaya" garnered over 75,000 views on YouTube, resonating with audiences in South Korea, Hungary, Egypt, and India.

Hazim's influence extends far beyond the entertainment industry. Committed to social welfare, he actively champions philanthropic initiatives in education, environmental conservation, animal welfare, and emergency response programs in Pakistan through his foundation, HBF. Collaborating with esteemed organizations such as WWF, SOS, Oceana, Amnesty International, Dar Ul Sakoon, Project Aware, and PETA, Hazim dedicates himself to making a positive impact and advocating for meaningful societal change.