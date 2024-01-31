North Nazimabad's AC Hazim Bangwar gets accepted into Harvard

Renowned singer Hazim Bangwar, celebrated for his impactful contributions to the community, has achieved another remarkable milestone. In a thrilling announcement shared on his social media, Hazim joyfully revealed his acceptance into the esteemed Harvard University for a master's degree program.
Overflowing with excitement, Hazim tweeted, "I’m beyond ecstatic to share this! Getting accepted into Harvard University for Masters is a dream come true!" In a subsequent tweet, the multi-talented artist, who also serves as assistant commissioner for the Government of Sindh, reassured his followers that pursuing his education at Harvard does not signify a departure from his current responsibilities in Pakistan. He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and clarified, "I just want to clarify that I’m not leaving Pakistan nor my job. I will continue to serve my public, and I will be attending my classes online."
First of all thank you for all the love and well wishes. I just want to clarify that I’m not leaving Pakistan nor my job. I will continue to serve my public and I will be attending my classes online. #hazimbangwar #Harvard #harvarduniversity #pakistan #forthepeople— Hazim Bangwar (@HazimBangwar) January 29, 2024
Hazim's educational journey began with a degree in Fashion Design and Marketing from AIU, London, followed by a pursuit of an LLB from a distinguished institution in the British capital. Beyond his academic accomplishments, Hazim's diverse interests in music and fashion have previously propelled him into the global spotlight.
His collaborations with internationally acclaimed artists such as Jessie J, Future, Ciara, and Nicki Minaj, along with the success of his debut single "Haram," have left an indelible mark on the international music scene. In 2021, his soulful Urdu track "Tujhko Bhulaya" garnered over 75,000 views on YouTube, resonating with audiences in South Korea, Hungary, Egypt, and India.
Hazim's influence extends far beyond the entertainment industry. Committed to social welfare, he actively champions philanthropic initiatives in education, environmental conservation, animal welfare, and emergency response programs in Pakistan through his foundation, HBF. Collaborating with esteemed organizations such as WWF, SOS, Oceana, Amnesty International, Dar Ul Sakoon, Project Aware, and PETA, Hazim dedicates himself to making a positive impact and advocating for meaningful societal change.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.74
|744.74
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|899.78
|908.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.59
|323.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
