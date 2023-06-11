North Nazimabad's AC Hazim Bangwar features on fashion magazine cover

When you think of a government officer, an old stern man comes to mind, but not anymore! North Nazimabad’s Assistant Commissioner, Hazim Bangwar, has changed the face of bureaucracy in Pakistan, thanks to his uber cool style, mixed ethnicity, and his golden heart.

Ever since Bangwar secured the position of AC, the government official has been making rounds on the internet for his philanthropy and impeccable sartorial choices. With millions of people interested to know more about the Hollywood singer-turned Pakistani officer, Bangwar finally decided to sit down for an interview to answer the highly-anticipated questions around his personal life, and also posed for a local magazine for the very first time, to throw a bonus for his admirers.

Taking to social media platforms, Bnagwar announced that he featured on the cover of a local magazine and feels “honoured and excited” for this month’s issue.

“I’m so honoured and excited to be on the cover of @fhmpakistan June Issue!” he shared excitedly along with an image of himself on the magazine’s cover.

“Doing my first Pakistan Magazine cover,” adding that he “couldn’t have asked for a better team to do the shoot and interview with.”

The magazine, described Bangwar as an “avid fashion connoisseur,” someone who revamped the definition of “style, sophistication and sensational” in the entertainment world.

“His vibrant and sensational personality never goes unnoticed and his impeccable efforts towards the improvement of the public sector has truly gained mass appreciation,” the caption further read.

Although there is a lot more to know about the singer, Bangwar lived most of his life in new York and London, and on his return to Pakistan, he qualified the SPSC Examination and secured the spot as a PMS Officer. He is currently serving as the Assistant Commissioner of Karachi Central. Born to an Iraqi mother and a Pakistani father, Bangwar holds a degree in Fashion Design & Marketing from AIU London and later a second degree LLB from University from London.

Having written for artists such as Jessie J, Future, Ciara, Juelz, T-Pain, Jason Derulo and Nicki Minaj, Bangwar was offered a deal by Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr under Young Money Entertainment as a singer/songwriter.

In November 2019, Bangwar released his first single titled "Haram", which charted #5 in South Korea, #1 in Hungry, #2 in Egypt and #5 in India. This feat made Bangwar the first Pakistani singer to reach the international charts with an English song.

In February 2020, Bangwar released his second song "Hell Ya", which earned him a #1 spot in Ghana music charts, #2 in France, #1 in South Korea and #1 in Austria. In 2021, he released his first Urdu song "Tujhko Bhulaya."