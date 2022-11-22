Armeena Khan flaunts baby bump in latest click
KARACHI – Lollywood diva Armeena Khan and husband Fesl Khan are expecting their first child as the gorgeous actress shared insight from his baby shower.
The Janaan star took to Instagram to share a breathtaking photo. She looks stunning in a pastel color dress while flaunting her baby bump in the photo.
“Easily the BIGGEST, most rewarding project of my life. Fesl, @feslkhan, and I, are grateful to the Almighty for this beautiful gift,” she captioned the post that ends with a phrase: “Coming soon”.
A number of celebrities, including Kinza Hashmi, Nimra Khan and Mansha Pasha, and fans congratulated Armeena Khan after she announced the pregnancy.
Armeena tied the knot with British-Pakistani businessman Fesl Khan in February 2020.
