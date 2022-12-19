Shehnaaz Gill lights up ramp at the Indian Designer Show Season 4
04:43 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill lights up ramp at the Indian Designer Show Season 4
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gil is a charmer who has been making waves in the entertainment vicinity. Her popularity has surpassed her country as Pakistani fans also adore her.

The Bigg Boss Season 13 fame has left her fans in awe as she walks as a showstopper at a fashion show for designer Ken Ferns.

The 28-year-old looked super gorgeous as she wore floor-length pink floral gown which had multi-coloured sequins. Looking stunning, she set the ramp ablaze alongside designer Ken Ferns. 

On the work front, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release in 2023.

