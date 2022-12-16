Shehnaaz Gill reveals why she ran away from home

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill is a charmer who has been making waves with her fashion choices and fun-loving persona.

Fans are well aware of her claim to fame but only a few know about her struggle story. In a recent interview, the Punjabi Katrina, as she is fondly called, shared her story of struggle and success.

Shehnaaz revealed that she left her home to pursue her dreams. Once she achieved fame, she said, she reunited with her family and they are proud of her today. “My dreams are my own, and I will do whatever it takes to realise them. I ran away from home. They couldn’t locate me. I returned only when I became famous.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

At the start of her career, Shehnaaz was barely managing but that didn’t deter her from walking on the path she chose for herself.

“I was making around Rs15,000, living in a PG. I would go for shoots regularly. They’d keep calling me, but I’d put the phone numbers of my family on the blocked list, even though I was very attached to my grandmother. I wanted to prove myself before talking to them. But patience pays off. And now, they’re all proud of me,” she said.

After years of modelling and appearing in videos of Punjabi songs, Gill debuted in the Punjabi film industry. Last year, she featured in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Now, she has finally got her big break in Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.