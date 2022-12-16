Syrian hairstylist creates Guiness world record with tallest hairstyle

If having witnessed a coiffure that stands more than 9 feet high was a wild imagination for many, Syrian hairstylist Dani Hiswani made sure this dream comes true.

Setting a Guinness World Record for the highest hairstyle, Hiswani styled a woman’s hair that measured 2.90 metres (9 feet 6.5 inches) in September this year.

The official Guinness World Records shared the video of the record-breaking feat on Instagram where the woman wore a helmet that had three little poles standing upright to hold the wigs and the hair extensions. Hiswani also used added decorations on his subject to mark a striking resemblance with a Christmas tree.

Since being posted, the video has received more than 2.65 lakh views. Many netizens, however, were unimpressed by the feat and said that for such a record, only the natural hair of a person must be used.

For those unversed, Hiswani is a well-known Syrian hairstylist who has been in the hair and makeup industry for 18 years who has worked with international icons from Paris Hiton to Deepika Padukone to Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.