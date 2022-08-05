This man clapped 1,103 times in a minute to set new Guinness World Record

Noor Fatima
08:21 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
This man clapped 1,103 times in a minute to set new Guinness World Record

An American man has just made an unusual Guinness world record by becoming the fastest clapper on this planet.

Eli Bishop, a violinist from the US city of Nashville, achieved the milestone after clapping 1,103 times in a minute.

Eli has a passion for clapping in public and has performed speed clapping all around the world.

He first set the title for most claps in a minute earlier in 2014 also, by clapping 1,020 times in a minute.

However, later in 2018, his record was broken by a 9-year-old boy from Florida named Seven Wade. After studying the former record holder’s technique, Seven made the record by clapping 1,080 times in one minute.

Eli's feat was reviewed by the Guinness team and finally has been recorded in the book now.

