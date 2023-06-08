Naseeruddin Shah 'stands corrected' on remarks about use of Sindhi language in Pakistan

Renowned Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah admitted on Wednesday that his remarks that Sindhi language was not being spoken in Pakistan anymore were wrong.

Taking to Facebook to clear his stance, Shah said, "Two completely unnecessary controversies seem to have erupted. over things I’ve said recently. One regarding my mis-statement about the Sindhi language in Pakistan. I was in error there. The second over what I’m supposed to have said about the relationship between Marathi and Farsi. My exact words were “many Marathi words are of Farsi origin.” My intention was not to run down the Marathi language but to talk of how diversity enriches all cultures Urdu itself is a mix of Hindi Farsi Turkish and Arabic. English has borrowed words from all European languages not to mention Hindustani and I suppose that is true of every language spoken on earth.

In a recent interview with Anmol Jamwal on the Tried&Refused Productions' YouTube channel, Shah opened up about a variety of topics, including the portrayal of the Mughal Empire in contemporary times, his role in Taj: Divided by Blood on ZEE5, his love for Urdu, acting influences and what the future holds.

However, the veteran actor found himself in hot waters after making a comment that inadvertently downplayed the presence of the Sindhi language in Pakistan. During the interview, Shah passionately spoke about the significance of preserving the Urdu language as a part of Indian history. However, in his enthusiasm, he misspoke when he claimed that no one speaks Sindhi in Pakistan anymore.

Jamwal questioned Shah about the "negative rhetoric" around Urdu and the lack of education in India regarding its origin. "I believe in some universities, it is actually classified as a foreign language," began Shah. He went on to point out how this was "absurd." He then stated, "I ask my students, 'Can you name another country in the world where Urdu is spoken?' Apart from Pakistan? Where there are hundreds of other languages. In fact, Punjabi is spoken more widely than Urdu. Then they have Balochi, they have Dari, they have Seraiki, and they have Pashto. Sindhi, of course, is no longer spoken in Pakistan."

“Sindhi, of course, is no longer spoken in Pakistan..” WTF, Shah Ji? pic.twitter.com/kp4tYlmykG — Umar Aziz Khan (@UmarAzizKhan9) June 5, 2023

Shah continued to shed light on the importance of Indians recognising Urdu as their own language, while fully fathoming the influence of older languages on the ones locally spoken in the subcontinent.

Reacting to the controversy, social media platforms have been abuzz with discussions and debates. Many individuals have expressed disappointment.

Come to Sindh Sir and let us prove you Wrong I wonder where he got this idea that Sindhi is no longer spoken in Pakistan https://t.co/HGmUopryeR — Dewan Sachal (@essel1) June 6, 2023

شاہ جی نے لاہور اور کراچی دیکھی ہے اور پاکستان سمجھا ہے- کوئی بات نہں — Rizwan Karim (@RKQalandar) June 6, 2023

Sindhi is literally the most developed language in Pakistan after Urdu. It's a medium of instruction, compulsory subject till matriculation. National Identity Cards are printed in Sindhi. FIRs, office work and Sindh Assembly proceedings are conducted in Sindhi. — Raza Alee (@razaaliqazi1) June 6, 2023

Even actor Mansha Pasha stepped in to refute the claim. "As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ," she stated.

As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ. https://t.co/6XXWaUXRtv — Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) June 6, 2023

The Sindhi language holds immense cultural and historical importance in Pakistan. It has been spoken by millions of Sindhi people for centuries and continues to be spoken to date. The community has made substantial contributions to art, literature and music, fostering a vibrant cultural heritage.