Naseeruddin Shah 'stands corrected' on remarks about use of Sindhi language in Pakistan

Actor Mansha Pasha 'begs to differ' with Bollywood great
Renowned Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah admitted on Wednesday that his remarks that Sindhi language was not being spoken in Pakistan anymore were wrong.
Taking to Facebook to clear his stance, Shah said, "Two completely unnecessary controversies seem to have erupted. over things I’ve said recently. One regarding my mis-statement about the Sindhi language in Pakistan. I was in error there. The second over what I’m supposed to have said about the relationship between Marathi and Farsi. My exact words were “many Marathi words are of Farsi origin.” My intention was not to run down the Marathi language but to talk of how diversity enriches all cultures Urdu itself is a mix of Hindi Farsi Turkish and Arabic. English has borrowed words from all European languages not to mention Hindustani and I suppose that is true of every language spoken on earth.
In a recent interview with Anmol Jamwal on the Tried&Refused Productions' YouTube channel, Shah opened up about a variety of topics, including the portrayal of the Mughal Empire in contemporary times, his role in Taj: Divided by Blood on ZEE5, his love for Urdu, acting influences and what the future holds.
However, the veteran actor found himself in hot waters after making a comment that inadvertently downplayed the presence of the Sindhi language in Pakistan. During the interview, Shah passionately spoke about the significance of preserving the Urdu language as a part of Indian history. However, in his enthusiasm, he misspoke when he claimed that no one speaks Sindhi in Pakistan anymore.
Jamwal questioned Shah about the "negative rhetoric" around Urdu and the lack of education in India regarding its origin. "I believe in some universities, it is actually classified as a foreign language," began Shah. He went on to point out how this was "absurd." He then stated, "I ask my students, 'Can you name another country in the world where Urdu is spoken?' Apart from Pakistan? Where there are hundreds of other languages. In fact, Punjabi is spoken more widely than Urdu. Then they have Balochi, they have Dari, they have Seraiki, and they have Pashto. Sindhi, of course, is no longer spoken in Pakistan."
“Sindhi, of course, is no longer spoken in Pakistan..”
WTF, Shah Ji? pic.twitter.com/kp4tYlmykG— Umar Aziz Khan (@UmarAzizKhan9) June 5, 2023
Shah continued to shed light on the importance of Indians recognising Urdu as their own language, while fully fathoming the influence of older languages on the ones locally spoken in the subcontinent.
Reacting to the controversy, social media platforms have been abuzz with discussions and debates. Many individuals have expressed disappointment.
Come to Sindh Sir and let us prove you Wrong
I wonder where he got this idea that Sindhi is no longer spoken in Pakistan https://t.co/HGmUopryeR— Dewan Sachal (@essel1) June 6, 2023
شاہ جی نے لاہور اور کراچی دیکھی ہے اور پاکستان سمجھا ہے- کوئی بات نہں— Rizwan Karim (@RKQalandar) June 6, 2023
Sindhi is literally the most developed language in Pakistan after Urdu. It's a medium of instruction, compulsory subject till matriculation. National Identity Cards are printed in Sindhi. FIRs, office work and Sindh Assembly proceedings are conducted in Sindhi.— Raza Alee (@razaaliqazi1) June 6, 2023
Even actor Mansha Pasha stepped in to refute the claim. "As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ," she stated.
As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ. https://t.co/6XXWaUXRtv— Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) June 6, 2023
The Sindhi language holds immense cultural and historical importance in Pakistan. It has been spoken by millions of Sindhi people for centuries and continues to be spoken to date. The community has made substantial contributions to art, literature and music, fostering a vibrant cultural heritage.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 07, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|302.9
|306.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.46
|767.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.09
|937.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|222.5
|225
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.