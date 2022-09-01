Hania Aamir raises the temperature with sizzling photos
Web Desk
04:10 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Hania Aamir raises the temperature with sizzling photos
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Hania Aamir's beautiful looks and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The 25-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked. 

This time around, the fashionista gave a glimpse of her stylish looks and perfect physique. Needless to say, she left the temperature soaring with her stunning looks

'Mere Humsafar'  has been winning hearts and is the centre of attention for drama buffs nowadays. Directed by Qaseem Ali Mureed, the family drama has an ensemble cast of Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan and Omar Shahzad.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan starred in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh and Shazia Wajahat. 

