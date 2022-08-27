Hania Aamir talks about her and Farhan Saeed's comparison to iconic couple of Fawad and Mahira

Lollywood sweetheart Hania Aamir has been riding high on the success of her latest blockbuster drama Mere Hamsafar.

With unparalleled success and raving reviews and views, the Dilruba actress has opened up about comparisons of her and co-star Farhan Saeed’s pairing with the iconic Humsafar couple Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

The Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star and Fawad’s pairing as Khirad and Ashar from Sarmad Khoosat’s Humsafar has been touted as the best on Pakistani television.

During another interview with Something Haute, the Sang e Mah diva stated that she was a person who never put herself first, and let the backlash on social media and controversies get the best of her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

'Mere Humsafar' has been winning hearts and is the centre of attention for drama buffs nowadays. Directed by Qaseem Ali Mureed, the family drama has an ensemble cast of Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan and Omar Shahzad.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan starred in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh and Shazia Wajahat.