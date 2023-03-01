Indian trailblazer Sania Mirza bags Sportstar Aces Inspirational Icon award

Sania Mirza, the renowned Indian tennis player, has received the prestigious Sportstar Aces Inspirational Icon award in Mumbai.

Her outstanding contribution to the game of tennis and the significant impact she has had on inspiring people worldwide were the primary reasons for her well-deserved recognition.

Mirza, known for defying conventions, made history as the first Indian player to win a WTA singles title in 2005, doing so in her hometown of Hyderabad. That same year, she also reached the fourth round of the US Open, and by 2007, she had climbed the ranks to become one of the world's top 30 female tennis players.

She was presented with the trophy by veteran Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. After receiving the award, the sports celebrity was invited to speak a few words on stage.

Recalling her childhood, the 36-year-old shared her fond memories of flipping through Sportstar magazine and admiring the cover photos of celebrated athletes. She expressed her desire to be featured on the cover someday and acknowledged the magazine's significant role in inspiring her. Thus, being a part of the Sportstar family and attending the event was a true honor for her.

Mirza went on to reflect on her 20-year-long journey, filled with ups and downs, victories and losses, and expressed gratitude for the support of her loved ones and fans. She expressed delight in receiving the award, considering it a fitting start to a new phase in her life.

Furthermore, she expressed her reverence for Sunil Gavaskar, the presenter of the award, adding that receiving the award from him made the occasion even more special for her. She concluded her remarks on a grateful note, emphasizing her appreciation for the recognition and support she had received throughout her career.

For some time now, Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, has chosen to remain silent regarding the rumours of their divorce.

In contrast, Malik addressed the issue during an interview, urging people to refrain from discussing their personal matters and to leave the rumours alone.