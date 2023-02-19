Ayesha Omar clears the air after being called home wrecker amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik’s divorce buzz

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar never shies away from keeping things transparent, especially her bold persona which earlier landed her in hot waters.

The Bulbulay star triggered rumours after her bold photoshoot with Shoaib Malik went viral, with some reports blaming Ayesha for the alleged separation between the star couple. As the two remained tight-lipped about the buzz on social media, Ayesha responded in a recent social media post.

The star lately appeared in a web show of the OTT platform where host Shoaib Akhtar asked her about the gossip and, she bluntly ruled out being in any relationship with the Karachi Kings star player.

Ayesha cleared the air that she was never attracted to any married men or committed person. She even cross-questioned the Rawalpindi Express about the source when asked about outrage. She added that people who knew her are fully aware of the ‘baseless speculations.’

The Lollywood star even pointed out that the rumours were peddled by Indian media as click bait and later Pakistani media catches its air.

Amid all the rumours, Shoaib and Sania hosted the reality show The Mirza Malik Show.

Earlier, several media outlets including Gulf News reported that the couple have separated and are co-parenting their kid. Indian media outlets, however, reported different angles as Sania started posting solo pictures amid all the buzz.