Air India pilot removed in Vancouver for suspected alcohol use

In Vancouver, Canada, an Air India pilot was removed from a flight shortly before takeoff after being found in a suspicious condition and allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

According to Indian media reports, the incident occurred on December 23, 2025, involving Air India flight AI186. At Vancouver Airport, a crew member reportedly saw the pilot drinking or purchasing alcohol and informed authorities.

Canadian authorities detected a suspicious odor from the pilot and immediately conducted a breath analyzer test, which he failed. Authorities then expressed concern over his ability to perform his duties safely and took him into custody for further investigation.

According to an Air India spokesperson, a substitute pilot was assigned to the flight under safety protocols, but the process took time, causing a delay in the flight.

Air India confirmed that the concerned pilot has been removed from duty until the investigation is completed.