Ayesha Omar reveals she is now ready for marriage and motherhood

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is a household name in this country. An extremely talented and marvelously diverse actress; Omar has established a career in the Urdu television industry and is the recipient of several accolades.
Now, she is ready to embark on the next phase of life and start a family soon. In a recent tell-all at a digital talk show, the Habs diva spoke at length about her personal life.
She also confessed that she is now ‘ready’ to be a mother and have a family. “I think now I’m ready to be a mother and I want to start a family soon,” Omar told the host. “I want to get married and adopt two children and somewhere along the way, I’d love to have a baby of my own too.”
Ayesha said she can never even think off having a relationship with a married or committed person. The Bulblay star also revealed her marriage plans. She stated that she wanted to embrace motherhood as well and confirmed that she is ready to enter a new phase in life.
On the work front, Omar has an interesting lineup of films including Dhai Chaal, and Money Back Guarantee.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 26, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.16
|606.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.25
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|741
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.75
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.84
|242.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Karachi
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Islamabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Peshawar
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Quetta
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Sialkot
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Attock
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Gujranwala
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Jehlum
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Multan
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Gujrat
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Nawabshah
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Chakwal
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Hyderabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Nowshehra
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Sargodha
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Faisalabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Mirpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
