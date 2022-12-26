Ayesha Omar reveals she is now ready for marriage and motherhood

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is a household name in this country. An extremely talented and marvelously diverse actress; Omar has established a career in the Urdu television industry and is the recipient of several accolades.

Now, she is ready to embark on the next phase of life and start a family soon. In a recent tell-all at a digital talk show, the Habs diva spoke at length about her personal life.

She also confessed that she is now ‘ready’ to be a mother and have a family. “I think now I’m ready to be a mother and I want to start a family soon,” Omar told the host. “I want to get married and adopt two children and somewhere along the way, I’d love to have a baby of my own too.”

Ayesha said she can never even think off having a relationship with a married or committed person. The Bulblay star also revealed her marriage plans. She stated that she wanted to embrace motherhood as well and confirmed that she is ready to enter a new phase in life.

On the work front, Omar has an interesting lineup of films including Dhai Chaal, and Money Back Guarantee.