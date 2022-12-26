Search

Ayesha Omar reveals she is now ready for marriage and motherhood

Web Desk 06:13 PM | 26 Dec, 2022
Ayesha Omar reveals she is now ready for marriage and motherhood
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is a household name in this country. An extremely talented and marvelously diverse actress; Omar has established a career in the Urdu television industry and is the recipient of several accolades.

Now, she is ready to embark on the next phase of life and start a family soon. In a recent tell-all at a digital talk show, the Habs diva spoke at length about her personal life.

She also confessed that she is now ‘ready’ to be a mother and have a family. “I think now I’m ready to be a mother and I want to start a family soon,” Omar told the host. “I want to get married and adopt two children and somewhere along the way, I’d love to have a baby of my own too.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Ayesha said she can never even think off having a relationship with a married or committed person. The Bulblay star also revealed her marriage plans. She stated that she wanted to embrace motherhood as well and confirmed that she is ready to enter a new phase in life.

On the work front, Omar has an interesting lineup of films including Dhai Chaal, and Money Back Guarantee.

How does Ayesha Omar feel about working with Feroze and Mohsin?

Daily Horoscope – December 26, 2022

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

