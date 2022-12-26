Salman Khan’s Twitter account hacked, information put on dark web for sale

DUBAI – Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the second most followed personally on Twitter with more than 40 million followers and reports claimed that his account had been hacked.

Reports said the hacker has also hijacked the accounts of several other renowned figures, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and American singer Charlie Puth.

The hackers, who claim to have stolen the data of nearly 400 million Twitter users, have reportedly offered a deal to Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

An intelligence firm Hudson Rock said devastating amounts of information, including e-mail addresses and phone numbers, had been hacked and put on dark web for sale. It also shared pictures of the post on Twitter in which the hacker has shared information about the data leak.

“I am selling data of +400 million unique Twitter users that was scrapped via a vulnerability, this data is completely private,” the hacker wrote in his post.

“Twitter or Elon Musk, if you are reading this post, you are already at risk of GDPR fines for the data leak of over 54 million users. Now fines for data leak of 400 million users,” read the post.

“Your best option to avoid paying $2.76 million in CDPR breach fines like Facebook did (due to 533 million users being scrapped) is to buy this data exclusively,” it added.