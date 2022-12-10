Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill dance to 'Dil Diyan Gallan' at Bigg Boss 16 stage
07:09 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill dance to 'Dil Diyan Gallan' at Bigg Boss 16 stage
Indian Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill is popular for her acting and singing gigs, but her claim to fame shall always be the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss.

During the last decade, she saw an ample increase in her fandom. Now, she will be reuniting with Indian superstar Salman Khan for the weekend special Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16.

A promo from the upcoming episode was shared on social media by the makers. The text attached to it read, “Phir ek baar dekhne milega aapko stage par Salman aur Shehnaaz ka combination. Are you excited to meet them?”

The Dabaang star and Gill danced to song Atif Aslam's Dil Diyan Gallan on the sets of Bigg Boss where Salman  called her ‘kudi patola, bomb da gola.’

Watch the video here.

In the promo video of Bigg Boss 16, Shehnaaz wore a blue sequin dress with pink pumps. Salman wore a black shirt with maroon jacket and black shoes. Salman called Shehnaaz ‘kudi patola, bomb da gola.’ Shehnaaz said, “Oh wow" after receiving compliment from him in Punjabi.

Shehnaaz was part of Bigg Boss 13 along with Sidharth Shukla. Both of them became good friends during their time in the show. The couple was rumoured to be dating after the show. Sidharth became the winner Bigg Boss 13, while she was one of the finalists. Sidharth died on September 2 2021 at the age of 40. After Sidharth's demise, Shehnaaz revealed that Salman Khan taught her to move on.

On the work front, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to be released in 2023.

