Punjab cop booked for sending objectionable videos to lady-constables
LAHORE – An official of the Punjab Police was booked for allegedly sending objectionable videos to women constables in Okara.
The case has been registered against suspect identified as Muddasir Zia under sections 292 C, 506, 509 and the Telegraph Act on a complaint filed by lady constable Unsa Khan.
Khan, who is deployed at the Saddar police station, revealed that the suspect sent objectionable videos to her and five other women colleagues through WhatsApp using different mobile numbers.
When Zia was contacted he confessed to sending the video and threatened with dire consequences, she wrote in the complaint and demanded stern action against the suspect.
