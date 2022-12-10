FIFA World Cup: Portugal lock horns with Morocco in quarter-final game

DOHA – Portugal and Morocco locked horns today (Saturday) quarter-final game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Al Thumama Stadium, with both teams eyeing to secure place in semi-final.

Portugal cruised to this stage after thrashing Switzerland 6-1 while Morocco defeated Spain 3-0 to reach the quarter-final.

The winner will face England or France in semi-finals.

Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, El Yamiq, Saiss, Attiat-Allah, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, Boufal, En-Nesyri.

Portugal XI: Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, Otavio, Neves, Silva, Fernandes, Felix, Ramos.