FIFA World Cup: Portugal lock horns with Morocco in quarter-final game
08:16 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
DOHA – Portugal and Morocco locked horns today (Saturday) quarter-final game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Al Thumama Stadium, with both teams eyeing to secure place in semi-final.
Portugal cruised to this stage after thrashing Switzerland 6-1 while Morocco defeated Spain 3-0 to reach the quarter-final.
The winner will face England or France in semi-finals.
Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, El Yamiq, Saiss, Attiat-Allah, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, Boufal, En-Nesyri.
Portugal XI: Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, Otavio, Neves, Silva, Fernandes, Felix, Ramos.
