FIFA World Cup: Portugal lock horns with Morocco in quarter-final game
Web Desk
08:16 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
FIFA World Cup: Portugal lock horns with Morocco in quarter-final game
Source: FIFA World Cup
Share

DOHA – Portugal and Morocco locked horns today (Saturday) quarter-final game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Al Thumama Stadium, with both teams eyeing to secure place in semi-final.

Portugal cruised to this stage after thrashing Switzerland 6-1 while Morocco defeated Spain 3-0 to reach the quarter-final.

The winner will face England or France in semi-finals.

Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, El Yamiq, Saiss, Attiat-Allah, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, Boufal, En-Nesyri.

Portugal XI: Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, Otavio, Neves, Silva, Fernandes, Felix, Ramos.

More From This Category
Malaysian T20 league set to take cricket to new ...
01:11 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
PAKvENG, 2nd Test – England lead Pakistan by ...
10:32 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
Netherlands out of World Cup after losing to ...
10:14 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
ILT20: 24 UAE players announced for the inaugural ...
01:42 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
Pakistan Women's football team camp begins in ...
01:20 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
Abid Riaz off to Dubai to attend AIBA meeting
12:55 AM | 10 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch – Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill play a fun blinking game
08:37 PM | 10 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr