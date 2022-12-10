Watch – Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill play a fun blinking game
Web Desk
08:37 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Watch – Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill play a fun blinking game
Source: Instagram
Share

Indian actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is a hell of a charmer who has been making waves in the entertainment industry for quite some time now.

She recently announced that the latest guest to make an appearance on her show titled "Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill" is Vicky Kaushal. 

Now, Gill has shared a glimpse of the fun interaction she had with Vicky while shooting for the episode where the duo engaged in a fun staring game. 

Sharing the fun video, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “Itna handsome munda ho saamne, toh koi bhi kho jaye…game toh bas bahaana tha. Catch the most handsome Vicky Kaushal on my show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill live and unfiltered, tomorrow 11:11 am.” 

Bollywood’s upcoming Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani, is set to be released on streaming platforms on December 16. The Raazi actor is busy with the promotion of his upcoming project nowadays.

Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal leave fans in awe ... 11:49 AM | 7 Dec, 2022

MUMBAI – Shehnaaz Gill aka 'Punjabi Katrina Kaif' and Vicky Kaushal danced to the groovy song 'Bana Sharabi', ...

More From This Category
Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill dance to 'Dil Diyan ...
07:09 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Saba Faisal deletes her video messages about son, ...
07:33 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
#MeraDilYehPukareAaja dance girl to star in a ...
05:14 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
'Sukoon' – Shae Gill's new song is all about ...
06:21 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Sajal Aly sets temperature soaring with new bold ...
11:05 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
Is Absa Komal justified in criticising viral ...
02:52 PM | 10 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch – Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill play a fun blinking game
08:37 PM | 10 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr