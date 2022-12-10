Watch – Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill play a fun blinking game

Indian actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is a hell of a charmer who has been making waves in the entertainment industry for quite some time now.

She recently announced that the latest guest to make an appearance on her show titled "Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill" is Vicky Kaushal.

Now, Gill has shared a glimpse of the fun interaction she had with Vicky while shooting for the episode where the duo engaged in a fun staring game.

Sharing the fun video, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “Itna handsome munda ho saamne, toh koi bhi kho jaye…game toh bas bahaana tha. Catch the most handsome Vicky Kaushal on my show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill live and unfiltered, tomorrow 11:11 am.”

Bollywood’s upcoming Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani, is set to be released on streaming platforms on December 16. The Raazi actor is busy with the promotion of his upcoming project nowadays.