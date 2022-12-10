Watch – Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill play a fun blinking game
Share
Indian actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is a hell of a charmer who has been making waves in the entertainment industry for quite some time now.
She recently announced that the latest guest to make an appearance on her show titled "Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill" is Vicky Kaushal.
Now, Gill has shared a glimpse of the fun interaction she had with Vicky while shooting for the episode where the duo engaged in a fun staring game.
Sharing the fun video, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “Itna handsome munda ho saamne, toh koi bhi kho jaye…game toh bas bahaana tha. Catch the most handsome Vicky Kaushal on my show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill live and unfiltered, tomorrow 11:11 am.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Bollywood’s upcoming Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani, is set to be released on streaming platforms on December 16. The Raazi actor is busy with the promotion of his upcoming project nowadays.
Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal leave fans in awe ... 11:49 AM | 7 Dec, 2022
MUMBAI – Shehnaaz Gill aka 'Punjabi Katrina Kaif' and Vicky Kaushal danced to the groovy song 'Bana Sharabi', ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- FIFA World Cup: Portugal lock horns with Morocco in quarter-final game08:16 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Punjab cop booked for sending objectionable videos to lady-constables07:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
-
-
-
-
- #MeraDilYehPukareAaja dance girl to star in a music video with CJ ...05:14 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022