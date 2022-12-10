Pakistan Army chief vows to make all-out efforts for peace in Balochistan

QUETTA – Pakistan’s new Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir paid a two-day visit to the southwestern region where he visited the provincial capital Quetta and Turbat, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

COAS Asim said that every effort will be made for the security and safety of the people of Balochistan to ensure a conducive environment for socio-economic development resulting in sustainable peace and prosperity, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

On the first day, Gen Asim Munir visited the Quetta Corps Headquarters and laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha; the top general was given a detailed update on operational, training, and other matters of the formation.

Later, he visited Command and Staff College Quetta and the School of Infantry and Tactics and interacted with young officers and instructors, and advised them to focus on professional excellence to meet future battlefield challenges, ISPR said.

The top general visited Turbat on the second day where IGFC South Balochistan briefed him on the prevailing security situation in the region and the measures taken to ensure a safe and secure environment.

He was earlier received by Quetta Corps Commander Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor upon his arrival in the southwestern region.