Gen Asim Munir makes first visit to LoC as COAS: ISPR
'Ready to defend every inch of motherland,' Pakistan Army chief reacts to Indian officials’ comments on AJK, GB
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has emphatically stated that Pakistan's armed forces are not only ready to defend every inch of motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed.
The army chief made these remarks during his visit to frontline troops at Rakh Chikri Sector of the Line of Control on Saturday, according to the military's media wing.
“We have noticed highly irresponsible statements from the Indian leadership on Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir recently.”
"Any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with full might of armed forces having support of the resilient nation," he was quoted by ISPR as saying.
#COAS General #AsimMunir today visited frontline troops in Rakhchikri Sector of #LineofControl, where he was briefed on the latest situation along the #LoC and the operational preparedness of the formation.#ISPR pic.twitter.com/5myH9Ri5Rv— Daily Pakistan Global (@dailypakistangl) December 3, 2022
The Army Chief said Indian state will never be able to achieve her nefarious designs. Syed Asim Munir urged the world to ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people in lines with the United Nations resolutions.
Gen Asim was briefed on the latest situation along Line of Control and operational preparedness of the formation.
He interacted with officers and soldiers; appreciated their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions.
Earlier, on arrival, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Corps Commander Rawalpindi received the Army Chief.
US Central Command chief discusses security ... 12:21 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
WASHINGTON – US Centcom chief Michael Kurilla congratulated Pakistan’s new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- Pakistan extends Benazir Kafalat Programme to transgender community11:17 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Security forces kill terrorist commander in North Waziristan10:50 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Iqra Aziz has the sweetest birthday wish for Yasir Hussain10:25 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Emirati themed Jazz and Opera concerts captivate visitors to ...09:59 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
-
- 'Mastermind' of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder detained in USA07:56 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Armeena Khan claps back at haters trolling her for her maternity ...09:22 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022