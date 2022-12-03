Gen Asim Munir makes first visit to LoC as COAS: ISPR

'Ready to defend every inch of motherland,' Pakistan Army chief reacts to Indian officials’ comments on AJK, GB
Web Desk
09:45 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Gen Asim Munir makes first visit to LoC as COAS: ISPR
Source: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has emphatically stated that Pakistan's armed forces are not only ready to defend every inch of motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed.

The army chief made these remarks during his visit to frontline troops at Rakh Chikri Sector of the Line of Control on Saturday, according to the military's media wing.

“We have noticed highly irresponsible statements from the Indian leadership on Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir recently.”

"Any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with full might of armed forces having support of the resilient nation," he was quoted by ISPR as saying.

The Army Chief said Indian state will never be able to achieve her nefarious designs. Syed Asim Munir urged the world to ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people in lines with the United Nations resolutions.

Gen Asim was briefed on the latest situation along Line of Control and operational preparedness of the formation.

He interacted with officers and soldiers; appreciated their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions.

Earlier, on arrival, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Corps Commander Rawalpindi received the Army Chief. 

US Central Command chief discusses security ... 12:21 PM | 3 Dec, 2022

WASHINGTON – US Centcom chief Michael Kurilla congratulated Pakistan’s new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) ...

More From This Category
Pakistan extends Benazir Kafalat Programme to ...
11:17 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Security forces kill terrorist commander in North ...
10:50 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Imran Khan announces dissolution of assemblies ...
08:51 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Three tourists mysteriously die in Murree hotel
08:22 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
'Drunk' passenger forces emergency landing of ...
07:31 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
GCU Lahore names media studies department after ...
06:15 PM | 3 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Madhuri Dixit recreates Pakistani TikTok girl's dance moves on 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja'
07:38 PM | 3 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr