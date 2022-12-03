Gen Asim Munir makes first visit to LoC as COAS: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has emphatically stated that Pakistan's armed forces are not only ready to defend every inch of motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed.

The army chief made these remarks during his visit to frontline troops at Rakh Chikri Sector of the Line of Control on Saturday, according to the military's media wing.

“We have noticed highly irresponsible statements from the Indian leadership on Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir recently.”

"Any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with full might of armed forces having support of the resilient nation," he was quoted by ISPR as saying.

The Army Chief said Indian state will never be able to achieve her nefarious designs. Syed Asim Munir urged the world to ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people in lines with the United Nations resolutions.

Gen Asim was briefed on the latest situation along Line of Control and operational preparedness of the formation.

He interacted with officers and soldiers; appreciated their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions.

Earlier, on arrival, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Corps Commander Rawalpindi received the Army Chief.