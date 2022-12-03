US Central Command chief discusses security cooperation with COAS Asim Munir
Share
WASHINGTON – US Centcom chief Michael Kurilla congratulated Pakistan’s new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on assuming charge as the country’s top commander.
In a statement, US Centcom spokesman Col Joe Buccino said Michael Kurilla extended felicitations to Pakistan’s new Army Chief in a conversation via a video teleconference.
Gen Kurilla discussed US-Pakistan security cooperation efforts and strengthening the bilateral relationship.
The spokesperson said General Asim and General Kurilla have a previously established relationship from General Kurilla’ss time as CENTCOM Chief of Staff.
Today, General Michael "Erik" Kurilla conducted a video teleconference with Pakistan's new Chief of Staff of the Army, General Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, to congratulate him on his new position. pic.twitter.com/0gXvJ12wEF— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 2, 2022
Pakistan’s new top general has received congratulations from national and international leaders as he assumed charge as 17th Army chief earlier this week.
He replaced Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired from the army’s top office after completing his six-year tenure.
COAS Asim Munir calls on PM Shehbaz to discuss ... 07:00 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff () General Syed Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- US Central Command chief discusses security cooperation with COAS ...12:21 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
-
- SEDF, U Bank join hands for provision of subsidised credit to MSMEs ...11:19 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Afghanistan condemns Pakistan embassy attack, assures action against ...10:49 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
- PAKvENG, Day 3: Abdullah, Imam slam tons as Pakistan continue to ...10:18 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Meet Pakistan's most streamed Spotify artist of the year08:36 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Pakistani TikTok sensation Ayesha's new videos shock her fans09:59 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- 'Hum Tum Season 2' in the works? Here is what Ahad Raza Mir says11:16 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022