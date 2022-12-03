US Central Command chief discusses security cooperation with COAS Asim Munir
Web Desk
12:21 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
US Central Command chief discusses security cooperation with COAS Asim Munir
Source: @CENTCOM/Twitter
Share

WASHINGTON – US Centcom chief Michael Kurilla congratulated Pakistan’s new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on assuming charge as the country’s top commander.

In a statement, US Centcom spokesman Col Joe Buccino said Michael Kurilla extended felicitations to Pakistan’s new Army Chief in a conversation via a video teleconference.

Gen Kurilla discussed US-Pakistan security cooperation efforts and strengthening the bilateral relationship.

The spokesperson said General Asim and General Kurilla have a previously established relationship from General Kurilla’ss time as CENTCOM Chief of Staff.

Pakistan’s new top general has received congratulations from national and international leaders as he assumed charge as 17th Army chief earlier this week.

He replaced Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired from the army’s top office after completing his six-year tenure.

COAS Asim Munir calls on PM Shehbaz to discuss ... 07:00 PM | 30 Nov, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff () General Syed Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, ...

More From This Category
Afghanistan condemns Pakistan embassy attack, ...
10:49 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
US keeps Pakistan on violators of religious ...
09:44 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
Polling for second phase of LG election underway ...
09:14 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
Pakistan makes $1 billion bond payment to avert ...
12:51 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
Imran Khan calls for immediate release of ...
09:08 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Saudi Arabia announces one-year rollover in ...
08:15 PM | 2 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar’s bold pictures at beach set internet on fire
11:58 AM | 3 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr