US Central Command chief discusses security cooperation with COAS Asim Munir

WASHINGTON – US Centcom chief Michael Kurilla congratulated Pakistan’s new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on assuming charge as the country’s top commander.

In a statement, US Centcom spokesman Col Joe Buccino said Michael Kurilla extended felicitations to Pakistan’s new Army Chief in a conversation via a video teleconference.

Gen Kurilla discussed US-Pakistan security cooperation efforts and strengthening the bilateral relationship.

The spokesperson said General Asim and General Kurilla have a previously established relationship from General Kurilla’ss time as CENTCOM Chief of Staff.

Today, General Michael "Erik" Kurilla conducted a video teleconference with Pakistan's new Chief of Staff of the Army, General Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, to congratulate him on his new position. pic.twitter.com/0gXvJ12wEF — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 2, 2022

Pakistan’s new top general has received congratulations from national and international leaders as he assumed charge as 17th Army chief earlier this week.

He replaced Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired from the army’s top office after completing his six-year tenure.