COAS Asim Munir calls on PM Shehbaz to discuss national security

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff () General Syed Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, a day after assuming charge as army chief.

The premier congratulated Syed Asim Munir on assuming office of COAS. He said the entire nation is happy over his elevation as the Pakistan Army chief and this will further strengthen the trust and love between the people and the military.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said leadership of an able officer will be pivotal in further improving professionalism of the Pakistan Army.

They also exchanged views on professional matters of the Pakistan Army and national security.

Army Chief Syed Asim Muneer thanked the prime minister.

It was the first meeting of General Asim Munir with the Prime Minister after assuming office of the Army Chief.