COAS Asim Munir calls on PM Shehbaz to discuss national security
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff () General Syed Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, a day after assuming charge as army chief.
The premier congratulated Syed Asim Munir on assuming office of COAS. He said the entire nation is happy over his elevation as the Pakistan Army chief and this will further strengthen the trust and love between the people and the military.
PM Shehbaz Sharif said leadership of an able officer will be pivotal in further improving professionalism of the Pakistan Army.
They also exchanged views on professional matters of the Pakistan Army and national security.
Army Chief Syed Asim Muneer thanked the prime minister.
It was the first meeting of General Asim Munir with the Prime Minister after assuming office of the Army Chief.
Gen Asim Munir takes charge as Pakistan's 17th ... 09:54 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Outgoing military chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday handed over the command of the army to Chief ...
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- COAS Asim Munir calls on PM Shehbaz to discuss national security07:00 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- ECP decides to hold local bodies elections in Punjab next year06:39 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
-
- Why Khalilur Rehman Qamar asked his wife not to befriend divorced ...05:53 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
-
- Ayeza Khan rocks chic look in new viral pictures05:00 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
-
- Alizeh Shah flaunts her no makeup look in latest viral pictures04:28 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022