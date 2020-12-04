Buzdar approves three national parks for Punjab
01:18 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given approval for construction of three new parks in the province.

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan confirmed the development in a tweet on Friday. She said, one of the three proposed parks will be established over an area of 13,700 acres in Kallar Kahar salt range, while the two others include 8,740-acre Kehri Morat National Park and 38,874-acre Pibi Rasool National Park.

These parks will not only safeguard wildlife but also promote tourism in the province, she added.

PM Imran inaugurates two highest national parks ... 06:58 PM | 2 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated Himalaya and Nanga Parbat National Parks in ...

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Himalaya and Nanga Parbat National Parks in Gilgit-Baltistan to protect endangered wildlife and promote eco-tourism.

