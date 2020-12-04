Buzdar approves three national parks for Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given approval for construction of three new parks in the province.

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan confirmed the development in a tweet on Friday. She said, one of the three proposed parks will be established over an area of 13,700 acres in Kallar Kahar salt range, while the two others include 8,740-acre Kehri Morat National Park and 38,874-acre Pibi Rasool National Park.

وزیراعلی پنجاب عثمان بزدار نے پنجاب میں 3نیشنل پارکس کی منظوری دیدی! 1۔ 'کلرکہار' سالٹ رینج میں 13,700 ایکڑ پر محیط نیشنل پارک۔ 2۔ 8,740 ایکڑ پر محیط 'کھیڑی مورت' نیشنل پارک۔ 3۔ 38,874 ایکڑ پر محیط 'پِبی رسول' نیشنل پارک۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 4, 2020

These parks will not only safeguard wildlife but also promote tourism in the province, she added.

یہ پارکس ماحولیاتی آلودگی کم کرنے، نایاب جنگلی حیات کے تحفظ اور عوام کی تفریح کے علاوہ پنجاب میں ٹورازم کے فروغ میں معاون ثابت ہونگے۔ بزدار حکومت ماحولیاتی تحفظ اور عوامی دلچسپی کے کئی اور منصوبوں پر کام جاری رکھے ہوئے ہے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 4, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Himalaya and Nanga Parbat National Parks in Gilgit-Baltistan to protect endangered wildlife and promote eco-tourism.